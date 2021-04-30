Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EBC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 833,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

EBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

