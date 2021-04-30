mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in April

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MECVF. Desjardins assumed coverage on mdf commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on mdf commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MECVF stock remained flat at $$9.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

