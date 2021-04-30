NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the March 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NNGRY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

