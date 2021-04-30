CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,632. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.