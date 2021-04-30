Ethereum Gold Hits Market Cap of $419,779.68 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 119.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $419,779.68 and approximately $830.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00766235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

