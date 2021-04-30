ALL BEST ICO Market Capitalization Tops $21,311.19 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $21,311.19 and $42.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00766235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041201 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

