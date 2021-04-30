Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce $31.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $134.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $136.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $175.32 million, with estimates ranging from $172.42 million to $177.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OLO.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE OLO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 200,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,091. OLO has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OLO stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

