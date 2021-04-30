CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CYBR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. 397,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,007.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

