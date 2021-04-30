CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
CYBR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. 397,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,007.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
