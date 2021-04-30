Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce $108.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Upwork reported sales of $83.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $467.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.14 million to $468.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $573.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $595.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

UPWK stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. 805,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -184.24 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.