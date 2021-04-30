Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.28. 875,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. Atkore has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atkore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.