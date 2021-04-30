Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.28. 875,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. Atkore has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
About Atkore
Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.
