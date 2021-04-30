DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. DaVita updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.20-9.00 EPS.

Shares of DVA traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. 1,330,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

