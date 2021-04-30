frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

FTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

FTDR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 238,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,829. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

