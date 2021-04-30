Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVDBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of GVDBF remained flat at $$4,119.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,988.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,032.91. Givaudan has a one year low of $3,291.04 and a one year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

