Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price at $15.06

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

