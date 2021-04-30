Megacoin (MEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $710,055.43

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $710,055.43 and $35.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.61 or 0.00469396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,475,390 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

