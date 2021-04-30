Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,500 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the March 31st total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Touchstone Exploration stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 17,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

PBEGF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

