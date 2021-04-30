Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of LDSVF remained flat at $$9,173.66 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9,068.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,932.15. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $7,668.33 and a twelve month high of $9,880.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDSVF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

