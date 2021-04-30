Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NRO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 158,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,395. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

