Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%.

NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,135. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $153.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

