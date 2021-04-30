SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.540-4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.160 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.88.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,658. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

