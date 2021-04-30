Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.10 million.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,683. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.12.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

