Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Grows By 109.5%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the March 31st total of 98,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 779,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:DGNR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 293,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,104. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $6,236,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $2,922,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

