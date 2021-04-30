Brokerages Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) PT at €164.50

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €164.50 ($193.53).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

BC8 traded down €1.95 ($2.29) during trading on Friday, hitting €167.60 ($197.18). The stock had a trading volume of 56,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 36.56. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €126.10 ($148.35) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €164.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €168.89.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

