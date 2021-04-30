Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

IMNM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $26.56. 106,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,962. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

