Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.86. 167,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,073. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $180.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $12,590,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.