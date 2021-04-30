Analysts Set Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Target Price at $23.67

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 352,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 287.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 153,578 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

