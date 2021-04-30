Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.71 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BIO traded down $10.60 on Friday, hitting $630.13. The company had a trading volume of 254,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,545. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

