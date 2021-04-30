Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $$3.55 during midday trading on Friday. Haitian International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

