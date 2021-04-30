Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $$3.55 during midday trading on Friday. Haitian International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.
About Haitian International
