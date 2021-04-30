HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,232,100 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the March 31st total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS HVBTF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,918. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.75.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.