HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,232,100 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the March 31st total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HVBTF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,918. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

