Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Decreases By 52.4%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPNFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 827,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,300. ImagineAR has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

