Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Decreases By 52.4%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPNFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 827,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,300. ImagineAR has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.
About ImagineAR
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.