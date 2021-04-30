Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $59.01. 430,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -196.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.