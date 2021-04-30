Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.92.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.06.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

