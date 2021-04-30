Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.40. 1,139,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

