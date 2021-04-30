Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HARP. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 394,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $974,714.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,947 shares of company stock worth $10,945,634 in the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

