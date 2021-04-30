Analysts Set Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target at $12.33

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $18,660,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 610,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

