Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.51 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and $2.40 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00284964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.61 or 0.01081788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00711758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,323.76 or 1.00051704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.