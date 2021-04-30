Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109 million-$111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.89 million.

Shares of HYFM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. 1,552,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,959. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.39. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYFM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

