Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $120.06. 1,178,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $122.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

