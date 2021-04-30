Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 577,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZAC. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,509,000.

Get Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HZAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 202,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Horizon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.