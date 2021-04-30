Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Drops By 56.9%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 290,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

