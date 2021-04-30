Iconic Token Market Capitalization Tops $6.76 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $27,215.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00285655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.24 or 0.01063580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00699567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,358.30 or 0.99910801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.