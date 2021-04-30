CRYPTO20 Market Capitalization Achieves $181.93 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $181.93 million and $60,861.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00007832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00065485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00069268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00760061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00093592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.20 or 0.07475038 BTC.

CRYPTO20 is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,766,743 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

