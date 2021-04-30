Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of EVH stock remained flat at $$21.66 during trading on Friday. 458,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,556. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $204,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

