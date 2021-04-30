ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim Sells 1,054 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,054 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $21,427.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 1,264,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,280. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 361,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.