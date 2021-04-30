Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.35. 801,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,245. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.62. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.