Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to post $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the lowest is $3.36 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 7,089,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,268. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

