Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.73 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.990-3.070 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.92.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $131.77. 1,780,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,932. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

