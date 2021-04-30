Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Shares of KRNY stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 341,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280 over the last 90 days. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

