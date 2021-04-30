Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Announces Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 793,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,434. The stock has a market cap of $722.72 million, a P/E ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

