SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.540-4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.160 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.88.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. 1,082,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

